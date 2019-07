Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a stolen bank card was used at a service station in Desborough.

The incident at the new service station in Bear Way happened between 9.30pm on Friday, May 24, and 10am on Saturday, May 25.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.