Stationers open new Rushden store

A family-run stationery firm has opened a new concept store in Rushden.

Colemans - which is marking 50 years in business this year - opened their stationery and office supplies shop in Brindley Close on Monday (July 29).

Inside the store.

The store, just off the main Rushden Lakes roundabout, is next to their popular craft warehouse which sells everything relating to crafts, card-making, art, die cutting haberdashery, sewing and quilting and more.

Managing director Joey Coleman, the daughter of firm founder John Coleman, said: “I am thrilled to open our new stationery and office supplies store at Brindley Close in Rushden, just across the roundabout from the new Rushden Lakes shopping centre.

"For some time we have wanted to create a one-stop shop for our customers to purchase their stationery supplies as well as their craft and fine art products, with easy parking and great accessibility.

"And now we have achieved it!"

The new store has parking, disabled access and a cafe and will be open seven days a week (Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm, Saturdays 9am to 5pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm).

Joey added: "We appreciate that many of our customers wish to shop with us on a Sunday - and now they can!

"We are open seven days a week here and they can even pick up a coffee from our lovely cafe."

Colemans started in 1969 in response to the needs of local businesses who were automating their offices with typewriters.

Over the years they have sold stationery, office supplies, fine art and craft materials and have opened branches in 14 towns across the region.

Colemans has survived and thrived in the face of recessions, competition from large chains and the internet.

Two branches have closed this year, in Wellingborough and Peterborough, but, not wishing to rest on their laurels, they have now opened their new store in Rushden.

Their first ever store, which opened in Higham Ferrers in 1969, is still open.