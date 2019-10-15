Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp announces Kettering tour date

A legend of the 1980s pop scene has announced a tour date in Kettering.

Spandau Ballet's superstar bassist Martin Kemp is coming to Wicksteed Park to perform a DJ set in February next year.

After a series of euphoric sold-out shows around the UK in 2019 he will be back behind the decks to spin all the best hits from the most influential era of pop.

The tour kicks off in Coventry on February 1 before the show in Kettering on February 7. Kemp, 58, will then perform in Wolverhampton (February 8), Cheltenham (February 14) and Shrewsbury (March 13).

He said: "This tour will be a lot of fun and the ultimate return to the 80s. My DJ skills have been honed at home with a little help from my son Roman.

"I’ve a nice little collection at vinyl at home – I love 70s rock but this tour is all about the 80s.

"Of course I will spin a few of the Spandau classics – how could I not?! I love music, I love entertaining so these DJ sets are so much fun for me.

"My dance skills are a one out of 10, I’m 57 not 27 so I thought my clubbing days were behind me.

"However, I’m good at dad dancing – so when the dance floor is full, I might join you all down the front."

A live band will join Kemp, who also appeared in Eastenders, on stage.

80s flamboyance is encouraged and fancy dress is not compulsory but organisers urged people to dust off their shoulder pads, sweatbands, leg warmers and double denim.

Tickets to the tour are on sale now at www.easyticketing.co.uk.