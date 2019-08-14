Soldier who came to aid of Kettering crash victim says he's no hero

A soldier's quick thinking may have saved the life of a man hit by a car in Kettering.

But modest Private Lee Moulton, 24, downplayed social media comments that he was a 'hero'.

Pte Moulton, a driver for the Royal Logistics Corp, had been in the town centre for a bite to eat when he heard a loud scream about 100m away in Gold Street near the parking bays just after 1pm yesterday.

He said: "I have no idea why but I just started running.

"I saw the guy on the floor and instinct took over."

The victim, a man in his 50s, had been hit by a maroon Citroen C4 and suffered serious leg injuries.

The air ambulance was called to the scene and landed in Meadow Road park.

Pte Moulton, part of 1 Regiment RLC, recognised he had suffered a severed artery and that he was about to become critical.

His training came into play and he used his belt as a tourniquet to stem the bleeding.

His fiancee, 25-year-old Tanya Parrott, held his head and comforted him as Pte Moulton stabilised him until an ambulance arrived minutes later.

The man remains in University Coventry Hospital with life-changing injuries but the tourniquet potentially saved his life.

Pte Moulton's actions have earned him high praise but he said he was just doing what anyone else would have done.

He said: "I would not say I am a hero.

"I'd like to think that everyone else would have done the same thing.

"I was just helping a man who needed help."

Pte Moulton, who is from Kettering, has been in the army for just under three years and is based in Bicester.

He has been around the world for exercises and said his training came in handy.

He said: "I always believe having medical knowledge will help you and it's helped me before.

"But I've never had to think about something like this. The training just kicked in."

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 80s, was taken to Kettering General Hospital with a back injury.

Northants Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash to contact them.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 19*428849.