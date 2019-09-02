Smelly tip between Corby and Kettering is told to take action by environment agency

A smelly landfill tip which has been spreading a stink between Kettering and Corby has been told to take action by the environment agency.

The agency says it has received a number of complaints about the Mick George landfill tip in Rushton and said it is now ‘closely monitoring’ the operator to make sure the smells are contained.

The landfill site had a huge fire at the end of last month with 200 tonnes of waste set alight.

A spokesman said: “We have received a number of complaints regarding odour from the Rushton landfill site, mainly from residents living nearby.

“We are working closely with the operator to ensure that the appropriate actions, including gas control, are taken to mitigate these issues.”

The environment agency – which grants the licences to landfill operators – said Mick George is currently completing an area of landfill and is covering the waste with a liner and soils to ensure the waste is not exposed to air.

It said extra gas wells will also be dug during September to remove odorous gasses.

The spokesman said: “While this work will reduce odours in the long term it is possible that some odour will be created by the drilling required to install the gas wells.

“During this time we will conduct extra odour assessments and ensure the work is completed as soon as possible.”

The stench from the Oaklet Road tip has been hitting drivers on hot summer days as they travel down the A6003 close to the Barford Bridge.

It has been particularly pungent at the Aldi supermarket site off Saxon Way West.

At the Corby scrutiny meeting on Tuesday night Cllr Judy Caine, who represents the Oakley South Ward said she had received countless complaints from residents about the pong.

The tip suffered a large fire at the end of last month in which 200 tonnes of waste caught fire. At the time Mick George said the cause was unknown but ‘it is most likely a consequence of the current record-breaking heatwave being experienced across the country.’

Fire crews also attended a fire there this week on August 27th.

The environment agency said that any residents affected by the odours should report it to their hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

A spokesman for Mick George declined to comment on the situation.