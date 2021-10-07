File picture

A man burst into his former friend's Corby home and knocked him out, breaking his jaw, because he thought he'd been behaving inappropriately with his wife.

Marcin Stepien, 40, sat with his head down throughout this morning's (Thursday, October 7) hearing at Northampton Crown Court.

The court heard how Stepien and the victim had been neighbours and friends for nine years and that he had even been godfather to Stepien's child. But, when the victim began to have relationship problems, the court heard he sought support from his friend's wife. He sent her flowers, and texts suggesting their relationship was 'more than a friendship'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10.30pm, on March 7 last year, the victim was asleep in his bed while his partner and seven-year-old son were downstairs.

Intoxicated Stepien, of Dolver Close, knocked on the front door, pushed the victim's wife aside and ran upstairs. The victim woke up and jumped out of bed but Stepien punched him on the forearm then on the head before hitting him in the jaw.

He was knocked out and fell on to his bed before Stepien left. The victim's wife was able to get her partner downstairs where he again fell unconscious.

Medical evidence showed the victim required surgery to fix his jaw with metal plates. He also had two teeth removed.

In a victim personal statement the court was told that the victim has ongoing loss of feeling and difficulty chewing. He said that his sleep had been affected, and that his relationship had broken down and he had lost his job and his home.

Mitigating for Stepien, barrister Paul Webb said: "He's a man of impeccable character who behaved incredibly foolishly on that particular evening.

"He wanted to challenge the victim and went into their home intending on having an argument with him It went beyond that level.

"He's extremely embarrassed and appalled by his own behaviour.

"The last year has been an absolute nightmare for Mr Stepien. He's extremely frightened of the court process and of the possibility of imprisonment."

The construction worker, who has no previous convictions, admitted one count of GBH. His Honour Judge David Herbert QC imposed a restraining order banning Stepien from contacting his victim for three years.

Judge Herbert said: "This is a nasty attack on a man in his own home. It's one of those cases where his remorse is genuine."