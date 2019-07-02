Six weeks of roadworks at Kettering junction

Part of a road used by many to travel into Barton Seagrave and Kettering will be made one-way for six weeks.

A scheme to improve the junction of Barton Road and Cranford Road, near the petrol station, starts at about 6pm on July 24 with works scheduled to be finished by September 3.

Works will take place at this junction.

Barton Road will be closed northbound from 7.30am to 5pm between Monday and Saturday between Warkton Lane and Linnet Drive, with southbound traffic only.

It means motorists trying to enter Barton Seagrave and Kettering from Junction 10 of the A14 will face diversions.

There will also be two-way traffic lights to allow traffic to exit Cranford Road safely but highways have promised the Barton Road traffic flow will be the main priority.

During the works the layout of the existing junction will be altered with new traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing, which will help Hayfield Cross Primary School pupils cross the road safely.

The carriageway will also be resurfaced during night-time works.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “The improvements to the Cranford Road and Barton Road junctions in Kettering are part of a wider scheme to help traffic flow and assist and facilitate development to the east of the town.”

The official diversion for northbound traffic affected by the closure takes motorists further up the A14 to Junction 9 and into Kettering before turning right at the roundabout onto Barton Road towards Wicksteed Park.