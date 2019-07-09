Six-storey apartment block planned for Kettering car park

A former car park just 100 yards from Kettering's train station could be transformed into a block of flats.

Developer Bhupinder Takhar wants to build a six-storey apartment block with 28 flats at The Yard in Northfield Avenue, between the double roundabout and Station Road.

This is where the flats would be built. Credit: Google

If approved the building, with a modern grey and yellow exterior, would be developed on the vacant former car park site. Plans described the 1,300 sq m site as "tricky".

A planning application said: "We believe the proposal embraces the opportunity to significantly improve the street scene.

"The building acknowledges the need for positive contributions to the local area by the embracing of modern architectural features and materials and often [sic] a high quality design on [a] tricky site."

Plans said the "roof line and massing of the fifth-floor penthouse has been designed to reduce the visual impact of the property, whilst still capturing views of the city [sic]".

The developers said they had been careful to make sure the scheme was not overly intrusive.

The residential development would have 14 one-bed flats and 14 two-bed flats. Nine would be affordable housing.

Planning documents added: "The scheme has been designed to offer a variety of apartment types and sizes, in order to create a diverse range of user types."

There would be 21 car parking spaces.

A decision could be made by September 12.