Sister Act coming to Kettering

A Kettering theatre will have the feel-good factor next week when Sister Act the musical comes to town.

KOS Musical Theatre Company (KOSMCT) is bringing the hit comedy smash, based on the classic 1992 film, to the Lighthouse Theatre from Tuesday (April 30) to Saturday (May 4).

The cast in rehearsals. Photos by Roger Hyslop. NNL-190426-224201005

The amateur dramatics group, led by chairman Mike Balderson, has been putting the show together since September in aid of Cancer Research.

KOSMCT members representative Hollie Carson, who plays a dancing nun, said: “Most of us have lost people to cancer.

“Mike lost family to it and I lost my grandfather to it.

“Raising money for them is massive for us and it’s something we’re all striving for.”

The cast in rehearsals. Photos by Roger Hyslop. NNL-190426-224150005

Rehearsals have been going well for the 33-strong cast and they were given a boost on social media on Monday.

Hollie chanced her arm tweeting superstars to spread the word and was stunned when she got a ‘good luck’ message from Whoopi Goldberg herself, who played Deloris Van Cartier in the film.

Hollie said: “I tweeted a few of them but never expected to get a reply from Whoopi.

“When I saw it I couldn’t believe it.

“She didn’t just retweet me, she replied, and the cast were ecstatic when I showed them.”

Tickets are selling well and can be bought at https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/sister-act/.

Tickets cost £10 for the opening night (Tuesday), £12 for Wednesday and Thursday, £15 on Friday, £10 for the Saturday matinee show and £15 for the closing show on Saturday evening.

All performances start at 7.30pm apart from the matinee which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Hollie said: “It’s going to be a really, really fun show.”

KOSMCT has put on several big shows over the years including The Full Monty, The Wizard of Oz and All Shook Up. Next year’s show will be Shrek.