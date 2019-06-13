Sink hole appears in Corby park

A sink hole has opened up on Corby’s West Glebe Park.

The park is built on a waste dump and it is believed that underground decomposing waste has caused the hole to appear.

Council wardens spotted the sinkhole at about 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 13) and cordoned it off. It was checked by Anglian Water but was found to be unconnected to their systems.

The park is affectionately known as The Wessy and was originally an iron ore quarry that was abandoned in the First World War.

Three pits filled up with water and were used for swimming by local children until they were eventually filled in with waste and grassed-over.

Corby Council will now fill in the hole.

Nobody from the authority was available for comment.