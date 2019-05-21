Silver medal for Northamptonshire gin distiller at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

A Northamptonshire craft gin maker has been awarded a silver gilt medal for its show garden at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Warner's partnered with garden designer, Helen Elks-Smith, to create The Warner's Distillery Garden, which brought a touch of its farm home to Main Avenue.

Oxford-based artist, Wendy Newhofer, created bespoke, handcrafted glass panels which featured a blue tint created from copper reacting with the glass inspired by the distillation process that takes place at the farm

The multi award-winning garden designer used inspiration from the natural springs at Falls Farm in Harrington – the home of the Warner’s Gin Distillery.

Warner's co-founder Tina Warner-Keogh said: "Helen had a fantastic vision for our show garden right from the start and it's been fascinating to watch that vision become a reality over the last few weeks.

"At Warner's, we are custodians of the land and rely on the generosity of nature in cultivating and distilling our farm grown gins.

"Helen beautifully nods to this with the garden design, including key features such as the 'falling' water representing our natural springs with the movement of water through the chimney and copper fins representing our distillation process.

The garden provided a relaxed space for socialising and engaging with family and friends, and central to the design was an impressive sheltered courtyard referencing the tranquil setting of Falls Farm

"Planting such as elderflower and thyme are key farm grown botanicals that we're very proud to say are self-sufficient from our fields.

"She has truly succeeded in bringing a little taste of Falls Farm to Chelsea."

Said to be built "on rock and water", the naturally occurring springs and aquifers of Falls Farm "inspired playful and imaginative water features, which run quietly through different areas of the garden", appearing and disappearing.

The remains of stepped terraces of a medieval manor house that lie within the farm’s fields inspired the linear roofs, with a nod to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater.

Phillip Schofield and Tina Warner-Keogh at the Warner's Distillery show garden

Below these roofs lies an enclosure underpinned by subtle, textural planting, designed for relaxed entertaining with views to the wider landscape.

Helen Elks-Smith added: "I am absolutely thrilled to receive a silver gilt medal for the Warner's Distillery Garden and my first Main Avenue show garden at Chelsea.

"Like all garden projects it has been a huge team effort.

"I am very grateful to Bowles & Wyer for their skills and the genuine passion they have shown in creating the garden and to the nurserymen, artists and craftsman who have helped us to achieve a Silver Gilt medal.

"I had a great brief from Warner's and it has been a wonderful experience creating a garden that captures my interpretation of Falls Farm, the home of Warner's Distillery."