Security to be upped at Kettering gallery ahead of Tate exhibition

Security will be increased at Kettering’s art gallery so it can host pieces normally seen in the Tate.

The Sheep Street gallery, named after Kettering painter Alfred East, has agreed in principle to borrow 10 pieces of art from the famous institution.

It’s hoped the pieces, worth thousands, will be on display in January 2020 but as things stand the deal cannot be completed.

The council-owned gallery does not currently meet the Government Indemnity Standard, which it must to borrow the works, because of a ‘vulnerable access point’.

To bolster security and meet the requirements Kettering Council hope to install a ‘crucial’ new security shutter between the gallery and adjoining library.

A planning statement said: “If the shutter is not installed we cannot proceed with the loan.

“Our visitors will lose out on the opportunity to see internationally significant artwork in Kettering and the external funding we have secured to fund the borrowing of the pieces and installation of the shutter will have to be returned.”

It’s understood the new security measure will cost about £2,000. It will be funded by a grant.

The council is yet to confirm which 10 pieces they will be borrowing. It’s also not yet known which of the four Tate galleries - Tate Modern, Tate Britain, Tate Liverpool and Tate St Ives - the pieces would normally be found in.

The exhibition will be the latest national loan to be available to the public in Kettering’s gallery or nearby Manor House Museum.

Last year a series of treasures, including some originally found in Kettering, were borrowed from the British Museum for four months.

The council said that contributed to record visitor levels at the gallery and museum.