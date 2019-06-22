Search for 14-year-old boy from Northampton who has been missing for two days

A 14-year-old boy from Northampton has gone missing and police are urging him to contact them.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said Joshua Lake, 14, is missing from his home in Northampton. He was last seen at 3.30pm on Thursday, June 20.

"We are appealing for Joshua to get in contact to let them know he is safe," he said.

Anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is, should call 101.

Joshua is described as white, with a slight build, 5ft tall and short auburn coloured hair. He was wearing light grey Nike tracksuit bottoms with Airmax in white letters, black and white coloured trainers, white socks, white T shirt and black hooded rain coat.

He had a black PE bag with him and a small camouflage rucksack.