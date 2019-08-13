Sarah’s Corby cafe a dream come true

For Sarah Beeby, her new cafe has been the culmination of a lifelong dream bringing all her career experience to create her own brand.

The cafe and coffee shop Sarah’s has taken pride of place in Welland Vale shopping parade, Corby.

Sarah's cafe and coffee shop in Welland Vale Road, Corby

After a year of hunting for premises and negotiating the lease, Sarah and her husband Mick have finally made that dream a reality.

And it’s a real family business with Mick’s daughter Hannah and Sarah’s daughter Courtney helping out at weekends.

Sarah, who has always had a keen interest in baking and cooking, has worked in hospitality including as general manager of The Raven Hotel, Corby.

Taking over a former newsagents premises which had been empty for more than a year, the couple carried out a full and extensive refurbishment.

The interior of Sarah's cafe and coffee shop in Welland Vale Road, Corby was deisgned by owner Sarah Beeby

Sarah’s now provides a cosy and homely eaterie with a bright ‘shabby chic’ decor, all designed by Sarah, coupled with modern facilities including Wi-Fi and charging points.

Sarah said: “We’ve been open seven weeks and it’s been a long road and hard work, with the lease and all that had to be done.

“We are really pleased with how it’s turned out and overwhelmed at how the local community have taken it to their hearts.

“We’ve had so many lovely comments on the decor and lots of fantastic reviews of the food and service.

Inside Sarah's cafe and coffee shop

“Sarah’s is a fresh contribution to the community. We employ several local people, and support charities with donations and gift vouchers.”

The cafe menu boasts Corby classics including Scottish breakfast and stocks of Irn Bru but there are other favourites including an all day English, vegetarian and vegan breakfast options.

The couple pride themselves on providing a cosy, comfortable and dog-friendly experience, welcoming well-behaved pooches to join their owners.

Mick said: “We have two dogs, Scrappy-doo and Lola, and on holidays to places like Cornwall we’ve always enjoyed being able to take our dogs in with us.

“We also understand the importance of great service. People don’t want to be sitting at tables with dirty plates and empty glasses left on them.

“It’s the little things that make the difference - good service, clean premises, friendly staff and, of course, good food.

“All the cakes, cupcakes, and cheesecakes are all home-made by Sarah too and are proving extremely popular with customers.

“We also offer afternoon tea for two, gentlemen’s tea for two and cream tea.”

Sarah added: “The new cafe is already going from strength to strength, proving to be a popular destination for people from all over the town.

“Happy customers are recommending and rating the cafe as 5 out of 5 via Facebook and Google reviews.”

Sarah’s in Welland Vale Road, offers eat-in or takeaway food, including collection orders available by phone on 01536 737372.