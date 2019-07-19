Rushden peleton saddles up for gruelling Tour de Pub

A Rushden man with a love for cycling and a passion for pubs has turned a pint-sized idea into a barrel of fun.

Nathan Buckley, self-styled Tour De Pub CEO, has formed his own Team Inn-eos to travel the byways around Rushden in a race with a refreshing diference.

Nathan Buckley - organiser of the Tour de Pub

The 23-year-old and a group of 15 thirsty cyclists will don Lycra and race their way around a planned course, taking in seven pubs and seven drinks.

Nathan said: “The riders will be enjoying many light refreshments on the 2019 Tour de Pub.

“With the level of competition at an all time high, combined with what is set to be soaring temperatures, hydration will be key.

“That’s why this year the co-ordinators have introduced even more stops as the safety of athletes is paramount.

“With so many refreshment stops the riders will be in peak condition throughout giving them little to no excuse for their performances.”

Just like the Tour de France, there will be three winners’ jerseys up for grabs: the yellow jersey for the overall winner; the polka dot jersey for the best dressed rider and the green jersey for the ‘Man of the Tour’ awarded by the organisers.

The 20 mile (32km) course will be taking the riders across some tricky terrain from Rushden, across to Wymington, looping through the Bedfordshire countryside returning to Rushden for the final sprint finish.

As in the previous year’s event sustainability is a high priority.

Spokesman Nathan added: “We are recycling by finding pre-owned and vintage bikes and using them rather than buying new bikes.

“We are looking to expand and grow this great event every year and we would like to do it for charity next year.

“For this years race riders have been putting a lot of hard graft to be ready to challenge for the yellow jersey.”