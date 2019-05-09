Rushden museum to mark 60 years since end of regular trains to Wellingborough and Higham Ferrers

A free exhibition to mark the 60th anniversary of the ending of regular passenger services on the Wellingborough–Rushden–Higham Ferrers railway line is being held in June.

The Rushden Transport Museum will commemorate the landmark by having a display of photographs and memorabilia from that era.

The train services between the three towns ended June 13, 1959.

The museum is open Saturday and Sunday afternoons 2pm until 4pm and on event days as well.

The exhibit will feature a display by local artist Keith Hill including a copy of his latest work of a Higham Flyer engine at Higham Station during that period.

A museum spokesman said: "Come along and relive the memories of those days and if anyone has any pictures of the British Rail era the museum would love to see them and if possible have a copy for its future records."