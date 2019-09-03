Rushden Lakes trampoline park weeks from opening

Rushden Lakes will spring into action later this month when a trampoline park opens its doors.

Flip Out will be the latest to open at the retail destination's leisure terrace, creating 60 jobs in the process.

Building work is still ongoing at Flip Out in Rushden Lakes, but here's a peek of what's inside.

A spokesman for the Flip Out franchise was unable to confirm an exact opening date but said it would be "late September".

The Rushden Lakes store will have plenty to keep children occupied at its trampoline arena, with a stunt area and adrenaline-filled Olympic zone with state-of-the-art lighting and smoke machines.

Building work is still ongoing but there will also be an inflatable area with fun zones and a rooftop terrace bar overlooking the lakes.

Store owner Chris Mills said: "I am ecstatic to have been part of this incredible project and to bring an amazing park to an exceptional shopping location like Rushden Lakes.

The view from Flip Out's rooftop terrace.

"The location looking over Rushden Lakes is really something special and we are delighted to bring our unique brand of entertainment to the area."

The Rushden Lakes store will be the latest addition to the Flip Out franchise, which has more than 25 parks across the nation.

There are plans to include a yoga and fitness studio, children and adult party rooms, a bespoke waterfall Instagram feature wall and it will also show big sporting events.

The Rushden Lakes Flip Out will include toddler only sessions, fitness classes, disability sessions, free-running lessons, lots of special events and even their infamous 'after dark disco park sessions'.

Richard Beese, co-owner of Flip Out UK, said: "This is one of our most ambitious projects yet. We are so excited to be able to offer a family experience that truly has something in it for everyone."