Rushden Lakes event raises more than £1,000 for Macmillan

Rushden Lakes was taken over by Macmillan cancer support volunteers on Saturday, August 31 to raise money for the charity.

Macmillan Wellingborough and Rushden's fundraising committee marked their 30th anniversary by organising the event, which raised £1,430, which will be spent on local Macmillan services.

Patisserie Valerie staff at Rushden Lakes raised money for Macmillan cancer

Sally Fordyce, chair of the committee, said: "It was brilliant to see so many of the businesses on site really getting behind the day, particularly Boots Opticians and Patisserie Valerie who raised nearly £200 between them.

"Aside from the huge amount of money that was raised, it was great to be visible to the public and have an opportunity to promote the work that Macmillan does in the area."

The Wellingborough and Rushden Macmillan fundraising committee has now raised more than £900,000 in total in their 30 years of fundraising.

At Rushden Lakes, 36 volunteers collected donations in buckets and many of the shops, businesses and restaurants got involved. Shop staff dressed in green and there were Macmillan cake sales.

Hobbycraft made and donated a Macmillan memory wall where people could stick notes about how Macmillan have helped them and their loved ones. The wall is going to be used again at future events.

Ellen Finn, senior fundraising manager at Macmillan, said: "We would really like to tank everyone involved in making the day such a huge success.

"The money that was raised from the day could fund a Macmillan nurse for over a week, during which time they will help people living with cancer navigate the physical and emotional effects of their diagnosis.

"Everything raised on the day is being spent on Macmillan services in Northamptonshire, such as the Macmillan roles at Kettering and Northampton General Hospitals, so it really will benefit local people."

Sally Fordyce added: "We even met some new volunteers that will help us with future events, and ultimately raise even more money.”

Macmillan is almost entirely funded by donations. More information about the Wellingborough and Rushden Macmillan Committee can be found here.