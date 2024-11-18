Rushden Greenway footpath closed for six months as commuters told to use alternative route
North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) says the closure which is currently in place is expected to last six months, meaning it will likely run into early 2025.
Cllr Helen Howell, NNC’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism said: “We can confirm that a nearby developer has an approved closure in place for six months, from September 2024, along a stretch of the Greenway in Rushden.
"An alternative route can be used along Shirley Road, then along North Street and Higham Road before turning back onto Prospect Avenue.
“We have raised the issue of signage around the closure with the developer to see if it can be improved to assist residents whilst the closure is in place.”
It is expected that the closure will last into the new year, though if the developer needs to extend the closure, it would need to apply once again to the council and the closure would be re-assessed.
