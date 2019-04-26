Rushden engineering facility to create 100 jobs

Up to 100 skilled jobs will be created when an engineering firm opens a new facility in Rushden.

The adi Group has chosen a base at the Crown Way Industrial Estate to launch in May.

The Birmingham-based company looked at several sites before selecting Rushden because it is close to a number of the firm’s current and future key clients.

The multi-disciplinary engineering and manufacturing firm works with businesses in the food and beverage, manufacturing, automotive, aerospace and defence, pharmaceutical and petrochemical sectors across 30 divisions.

Alan Lusty, chief executive officer of adi Group, has high hopes for the new facility.

He said: “Our new Northamptonshire base gives us extra flexibility and enables us to simplify the way we deliver services to our partners in the region.

“In recent years, we have adopted a proactive approach to achieving our strategic objectives, so this investment is a real expression of not only that but of our confidence in the area to provide the skills we’ll need to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

The company, which already has more than 650 staff in 11 locations, was recognised by The Sunday Times’ Best Company workplace engagement programme.

To mark the facility’s opening the firm will hold a launch event at the 16,000 sq ft premises on May 2 with former Formula 1 star and Sky Sports commentator Johnny Herbert as their special guest.

Mr Lusty said: “We’re all excited and can’t wait for the big day but what animates us perhaps the most are the joint prospects of providing even better solutions more easily for our clients from the new facility, while at the same time creating some great new job opportunities in the Northamptonshire area.”