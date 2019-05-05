Rushden beauty queen hoping for national title

A teenager from Rushden could be named Miss Teen Great Britain.

Francesca Tarbox, who goes to Rushden Academy, has won a place in the competition’s semi-final after seeing off competition from across the country.

She will now compete against other teenagers in a spectacular grand final to take the crown and a cash prize of £1,000.

She said: “I am so excited to have made it to the semi-final.

“I never thought I would get this far as I have always doubted myself. It is a great achievement.”

Francesca is preparing to take her GCSES and is due to start a two-year special effects make up course at Tresham College in = Kettering in September.

The grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain will be held in October 2019 at The Globe in Blackpool with a beauty queen challenge day, diva party and more.

As part of the competition Francesca is raising funds and awareness for ‘Together for Short Lives’ children’s charity and has events scheduled between now and July.

She said: “Making it to the grand final would be a dream come true and I would love to win and bring home to Rushden the Miss Teen Great Britain crown.

“It is an honour to be a positive role model to young girls and to highlight the fact that you do not have to adapt who you are to succeed and you should never change yourself to conform to social groups or to fit in.”