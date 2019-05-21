Rushden Aston Villa fan's poem lands him tickets for Championship play-off final

An Aston Villa fan from Rushden has bagged two tickets to the Championship play-off final for himself and his son after his poem impressed the sponsors of the English Football League.

Dispensing optician Chris Barlow took a chance and penned his rhyme weeks before his team secured a spot in the play-offs and it paid off.

Mr Barlow's poem (left) and the EFL's response

The 54-year-old, originally from Birmingham, is now looking forward to taking nine-year-old Xander to the game on Monday, which will be the youngster's first visit inside Wembley Stadium.

"It was spur of the moment and I had nothing to lose," said Mr Barlow.

"My inspiration was trying to get a ticket to the game, my love for the club and the will to get to the final.

"I wasn't expecting a reply and they did so in rhyme, which was a really nice."

A 10-match winning streak eventually secured a play-off berth for the Villans, which would see them take on local rivals West Bromwich Albion in a two-legged tie.

A comeback from 0-1 down at home saw Villa take a 2-1 lead to the Hawthorns, but they lost 1-0, forcing extra-time and then penalties.

"Last Tuesday was really nerve-wracking and then, of course, it went to extra-time and penalties," said Mr Barlow.

The Rushden man struggles to get to Villa Park these days because he works weekends.

And it's not the first time a poem has helped him earn a trip to Wembley; in 2012 he applied for a competition to play at the national stadium and won.

"I thought there's going to be high demand for tickets so I wrote the letter at the start of April, before the play-offs were confirmed," said Mr Barlow.

"It was hit and hope, well more hope than anything else."

The last final Mr Barlow attended was the 2010 League Cup Final when Villa took on Manchester United, who triumphed 2-0.

"It will be the biggest game I've been to because I'm taking my nine-year-old son Xander," said the Villa fan.

"It's one of those father and son bonding things.

"He's excited. I don't think he understands the gravity of seeing his team at Wembley but on the day it's going to blow his mind.

"It will be a real eye-opener for him."

"I'm going for 1-0 Villa," he added.

"Even though we beat them twice in the league I don't think it's going to be very open."