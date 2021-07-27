Rush-hour delays with traffic slow for 18 miles on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes

Traffic is crawling for up to 14 miles on the M1 southbound

Traffic is crawling for 18 miles on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes following a rush-hour crash on Tuesday morning (July 27).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highways England says the accident is on the southbound exit slip road at junction 14 for Milton Keynes.

Sensors show traffic slow all the way back to junction 16, the A45 turn-off.