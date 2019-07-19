Rubbish dump misery for Corby shops

Business owners in one of Corby’s busiest shopping parades have been frustrated by the amount of rubbish being left outside their premises.

Workers at the Studfall Avenue shops have had to report piles of rubbish left on the pavement which they say are unslightly and a health hazard.

Studfall Avenue shops rubbish left next to bin outside Studfall Chippy 'July 2019 NNL-190718-172425005

The successful shopping area which includes a pharmacy, estate agent, florist, launderette and chip shop, all pay for their rubbish to be collected weekly.

But the street bins have now become a dumping ground for fly-tippers.

Owner of Studfall Chippy Saul Gilbert said: “Every evening, no matter what, there’s a big pile of rubbish left next to the bin on the pavement outside the shop.

“All sorts of things have been dumped - a hamster cage, cat litter carry box, the top of a cooker, a scratching post and loads of black bin bags.

“In the morning, we have to phone the council and they come and take it away - I feel sorry for the guy who cleans up because he’s so busy dealing with the bags of rubbish he’s not got time to pick up the litter from the grass.

“I think it is probably residents in the flats above the shops who have been told to put their rubbish next to the bin.

“The problem is that it looks really bad with all the bin bags on the pavement and it attracts vermin to the area.

“I pay to have for a weekly bin collection and I’m getting sick of all this rubbish.”

Another trader, who also has a bin outside their shop, said: “It’s annoying. I pay the commercial rate to have my rubbish taken away properly - £180 for 100 blue bags.

“There’s loads of people living in the flats and some of them are making a massive mess.”

The flats above the crescent-shaped shopping area are a mixture of privately-owned and rental properties.

Cllr Mark Pengelly, lead member for the environment for Corby Council, said: “In the evenings people in the flats appear to be putting out their rubbish next to the public litter bins on the pavement near the shops.

“I’ve now contacted the appropriate council officers and made them aware of the problem asking them to do two things.

“Firstly, to provide bins in the stairwells of the flats, and secondly to send a letter to residents to tell them leaving rubbish next to the litter bins could be classed as fly-tipping.”

He added: “I can see why people might not want the rubbish in the stairwells becasue it could cause a problem with smells.”