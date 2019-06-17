Picture by Alison Bagley

Rothwell's proclamation in pictures

Large crowds lined Rothwell's streets this morning for the town's annual proclamation day.

Were you there? See if you can spot yourself in our picture special.

Picture by Prime Focus Photography.

1. A determined halberdier refuses to let go

Picture by Prime Focus Photography.
other
Buy a Photo
Picture by Prime Focus Photography.

2. The brass band play the national anthem.

Picture by Prime Focus Photography.
other
Buy a Photo
Picture by Alison Bagley

3. Locals scuffle with the halberdiers

Picture by Alison Bagley
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Picture by Prime Focus Photography.

4. One of the many pile ons.

Picture by Prime Focus Photography.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8