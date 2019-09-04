Rothwell restaurant will be temporarily selling alcohol this weekend - but it’s bring your own until then

A Rothwell bar and restaurant that had been illegally selling alcoholic drinks will be able to temporarily sell alcohol this weekend – but customers will have to supply their own this week.

The Old Bakehouse has applied for a number of temporary event notices which will allow it to serve booze from this Saturday (Sept 7).

The premises had been illegally selling alcohol on a number of occasions this summer because owner Lee Thorn had not applied for a premises licence.

The venue had a licence refused at a licensing hearing last Thursday at which Kettering Council’s health service manager Russ Howell said the way the Market Hill venue had been operating was ‘the most flagrant disregard for licensing that I have ever seen in the borough’.

The hearing heard that Mr Thorn had only applied for a licence after being warned he would be served a closure notice by police.

Mr Thorn, who said he had been confused by the paperwork, has now applied for a premises licence again and there have been a series of temporary events notices applied for.

Neither the police or environmental health, which had both advised against giving the venue a premises licence, had objected to the temporary events licence.

Northamptonshire Police said it could only object if there was intelligence that there would be crime and disorder at the event ‘and there was no intelligence to suggest that’.

A spokesman for Kettering Council said: “Any objection would need to come from environmental health or the police; for that, they would have to have grounds that the licensing objectives were not being, or may not be, met at the event for which the notice is granted, i.e. prevention of crime and disorder, protection of children from harm, prevention of public nuisance, protection of public safety.

“The temporary event notice allows the operator to run the business legitimately during that period.”

At the licensing hearing police confirmed that there had not been any trouble at the venue in recent times.

The Old Bakehouse has been contacted for comment.