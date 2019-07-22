Rothwell pupils raise funds with charity feast

A group of GCSE students at Rothwell's Montsaye Academy cooked a feast for charity.

Sixteen Year 9 and 10 food learners took part in the academy's second Hospitality Heroes event earlier this month, where they worked with the team from the Tollemache Arms in Harrington to plan, prepare and present a three-course meal for a range of guests.

Students worked all day under the pub team's guidance, learning new skills and developing learning from their food lessons.

Design teacher Gillian Brotherston, who organised the event, said: “It was a great opportunity to see students and industry working in collaboration producing amazing results in a day.

"The students worked so hard all day, learnt and built on so many new skills and experienced the advantages of working as a team.”

Those attending the meal gave donations to raise money for charity. This year more than £650 was raised for the Cynthia Spencer Hospice.