Rothwell dad to mark end of son’s cancer treatment by running London Marathon

A Rothwell dad will mark his three-year-old son’s recovery from cancer by running the London Marathon.

Andrew Jarman, 32, has already raised £2,000 for CCLG (Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group) and aims to boost that figure even further by taking on the 26.2-mile course tomorrow (Sunday).

Andrew Jarman. NNL-190426-120011005

Andrew’s youngest son Elliot was diagnosed with ectomesenchymoma last year when he was just two-years-old and has since undergone intensive chemotherapy.

After experiencing the devastating affect a childhood cancer diagnosis can have on families first-hand, Andrew contacted the CCLG and secured a marathon place within 24 hours.

He then started a gruelling training programme between hospital visits.

Elliot’s treatment ended in September 2018 and he entered remission at the end of the year after Andrew and his wife Rebecca received the incredible news that his treatment had been successful.

Elliot during treatment. NNL-190426-120022005

To mark the milestone and close this difficult chapter in the family’s life, Andrew decided to dedicate himself to his training and raise as much as possible to fund vital research to help more children facing cancer.

Andrew said: “When something as terrible as this happens to your family, it is as if you almost go into auto-pilot mode to get through the hospital visits and chemotherapy sessions.

“It is only once you’re out of the ‘cancer bubble’ that the gravity of what has happened to your child hits you and that is exactly what we have experienced.

“We are beyond grateful that Elliot is recovering well but going back to normal is a difficult process.

“Having marathon training and fundraising to focus on has been incredibly useful to give us closure on the events of the past year, ease the worry of what the future holds and concentrate on something amazingly positive to help other families like us.”

As well as funding research and supporting the next generation of cancer researchers, CCLG is the UK’s only professional association for those involved with caring for children with cancer.

The organisation advises government policy on children’s cancer treatment and is an award-winning provider of information and resources for professionals as well as children and parents going through a cancer diagnosis.

Andrew added: “We learnt of CCLG through the Leicester Royal Infirmary, where Elliot was treated, and the work they do to inform parents and children is fantastic.

“We really wanted to select a charity which made a real difference and CCLG funds research into a wide variety of childhood cancers, including soft tissue sarcoma which specifically affected Elliot.

“I have always wanted to complete the London Marathon, I just needed to find the right time and the right reasons – our experiences over the past year have provided me with a perfect opportunity to challenge myself for an amazing cause.”

Ashley Gamble, chief executive officer of CCLG, said: “Andrew, Rebecca and their boys have been through an extremely tough year and Andrew’s drive and determination to use that experience for good is a truly inspirational.

“It is for success stories, like Elliot, that CCLG continues to support world-class research to save even more lives.

“Andrew has raised a great amount so far which will make a big difference in boosting funds for this research.

“We wish Andrew the best of luck and look forward to seeing him cross the finish line.”