Rothwell Co-op given six-figure makeover

A Co-op in Rothwell has opened the doors to its refurbished look after a major investment.

The Bell Hill store has been given a £104,000 makeover with a new Costa Coffee section, better signs and till areas and improved snacks and drinks sections.

Store manager Aiden Perkins said: “Our team is excited about the improvements.

"The revamp looks fantastic and customers have already been making many positive comments about how it looks.

“I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

“All of us here at Bell Hill food store are proud to be part of such a great community in Rothwell and are looking forward to welcoming existing and new customers to come and enjoy our food store.”