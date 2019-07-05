Rothwell bride's big day RUINED by limo nightmare

A Rothwell woman was heartbroken after a wedding transport disaster "ruined" her big day.

Donna Macgregor married husband Steve at The Stanwick Hotel on June 2 and reserved a limousine to take her and family there from her parents' house in Desborough.

Steve and Donna at their wedding.

But when the limo turned up - late - it was the wrong colour, covered in damage, filthy, smelly and without extras they had requested.

On what should have been the happiest morning of her life she was then hassled for money she had already paid by the "scruffy" driver.

Donna, 41, said: "I just wanted the day to be so special and perfect, it was my wedding day. But it ruined it really. I was gutted, absolutely gutted."

The couple booked the transport through luxury car hire firm Regency, who then sub-contracted the transport hire to Topman Limos.

The vehicle had signs of accident damage.

They paid a £79 deposit before paying the remaining balance of £170 in full as well as an extra £25 to make the booking 15 minutes earlier.

They requested a white limo with Cadbury purple ribbons, their wedding colours, bubbly and soft drinks and for their driver to be in a full chauffeur suit.

But what they actually got was a black limo 10 minutes late with no ribbons, no drinks and a driver in an untucked shirt "looking like he'd just got out of bed".

Donna said the vehicle stank and had so much accident damage and corrosion on it she wasn't sure it was roadworthy.

The vehicle had corrosion and stank, according to Donna.

She said: "I was absolutely horrified. It was so dirty the photographer refused to take pictures with it."

Before they set off the driver then demanded they pay the £170 balance despite them doing so two months earlier.

The atmosphere inside the limo on the way to the wedding was quiet and Donna, who works for a building society, tried to forget about it throughout the rest of the day but said she was heartbroken.

She said it was even in the back of her mind when her and Steve, 49, went on their honeymoon to Madeira for 11 nights.

This was the limo Donna was promised.

The pair have asked Regency for a refund - but have been told they won't get one as the problems were not down to them .

Donna said the liability is with Regency as they are who she booked through and that it is down to Regency to claim their own losses from Topman Limos.

They're now taking legal action.

She said: "We've asked for a refund but they're telling us to contact Topman even though we clearly took out the contract with them.

"We're not letting it go. We want our money back and an apology."

In one email to Donna, seen by the Northants Telegraph, a member of Regency staff said: "All of the issues within your complaint are issues underlying with the operator directly and not with ourselves or the booking service provided by ourselves.

The inside of the limo was dirty.

"The vehicle was also accepted and used in full meaning that all costs incurred in ensuring you receive the booking have now been incurred.

"All deposits are strictly non-refundable and due to these reasons you do not warrant a refund on this occasion."

Regency and Topman Limos did not respond to a request for a comment.