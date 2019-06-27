Roll up, roll up! Kettering's funfair starts tomorrow

The fun of the fair returns to Kettering tomorrow.

The feast fair, put on by John Thurston and Son Ltd, is back at the Recreation Ground in Northampton Road from June 28 to July 6.

Rides have been set up this week ahead of the fair opening at 6pm tomorrow.

And you can get vouchers for 50p off any ride by picking up a copy of today's (Thursday's) Northants Telegraph.

Entry to the fair is free and it is open from 6pm until late on weekdays, 2pm to late on Saturdays and 1pm to 7pm on Sunday.

Thursday, July 4, is the special reduced price night. All adults rides will be £1.50 and all children's rides will be £1, apart from the dodgems (£2 per car) and vortex (£2 each).

There will be 24-hour on-site security with no alcohol permitted.