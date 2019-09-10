Road linking Corby and Kettering set for closures

A major road between Corby and Kettering will close later this week for highways works.

Vital road surface re-texturing work means the A6003, between Oakley Hay and Barford Bridge, will be shut overnight from 8pm to 6am between Friday (September 13) and Sunday (September 15).

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said the works were being carried out for safety reasons as the works will increase skid resistance.

The spokesman said: "We are carrying out this method of treatment on busy roads in the county as excessive use can cause the surfacing to become smooth and unsafe.

"We are liaising with the petrol station and hotel as all will require access. We will maintain access for residents."

The works are dependent on the weather and a full road closure will be in place to protect road users and the workforce.

During the closure other necessary maintenance works will be carried out including cleaning signs and gullies and refreshing lines.