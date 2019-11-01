Ringstead village show organisers pass on thanks to public and cash to charities

Organisers of Ringstead’s Great Big Summer Show have handed out the money raised and are already planning next year’s event.

Villagers wanted to revive the ‘halcyon days’ of the carnival and fete with the newly created show featuring live music, stalls and football tournament and even a menagerie of snakes.

Roger Kinsey presents a cheque for �579.59 to Denise and Charlotte from Johnny's Happy Place, Kettering

Roger Kinsey, vice chairman of the organising committee, said: “The event was blessed with good weather which brought out more than 1,000 people to enjoy this day and, with the generous support of Mick George as our main sponsor, a total of over £1,700 was raised.

“It is intended to be an annual event and always to support local charities within the East Northants district so this year the funds raised have been split between Johnny’s Happy Place in Kettering, Zachary’s Shack and Chelsea’s Angels both based in Wellingborough.”

The annual football JAC Trophy memorial game was also played.

Roger said: “As a village we enjoyed putting on this event. It proved to be an enormous success as the committee arranged for a number of live music groups and bands to play throughout the event, along with inviting a varied array of local artisans who provided a mixture of eclectic products.

“We had stalls providing such things as hook a duck and a human fruit machine, and a local reptile club brought a menagerie of snakes and lizards for people to handle.

“We are looking forward to next year’s event. Thanks to all of those who visited along with all of the stall holders and musicians, who made the day into such a great success.”