We countdown the least expensive properties in Northampton, do you recognise any of them?

REVEALED: The 12 cheapest streets to buy property in Northampton

By Stewart Carr
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:34 BST
We look at the most inexpensive streets to purchase new homes in Northampton.

With its quick transport links and easy proximity to other major towns and cities, it’s no wonder Northampton is a popular place to live.

But while some desirable locations may be beyond many people’s price range, where are the best budgets in town?

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 12 cheapest streets in Northampton for house hunters.

The cheapest street in Northampton is named as St Andrew's Street, where properties have sold for an average of £47,125

1. St Andrew's Street - £47,125

The cheapest street in Northampton is named as St Andrew's Street, where properties have sold for an average of £47,125

In second place is Chester House, Gallfield Court, where properties have sold for an average of £57,700

2. Chester House, Gallfield Court - £57,700

In second place is Chester House, Gallfield Court, where properties have sold for an average of £57,700

In third place is Kingsthorpe House, Hinton Road, with an average sales price of £79,500

3. Kingsthorpe House, Hinton Road - £79,500

In third place is Kingsthorpe House, Hinton Road, with an average sales price of £79,500

In fourth position is Whiting Court, Moulton, with an average sale of £79,748

4. Whiting Court, Moulton - £79,748

In fourth position is Whiting Court, Moulton, with an average sale of £79,748

