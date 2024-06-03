REVEALED: The 12 cheapest streets to buy property in Northampton

With its quick transport links and easy proximity to other major towns and cities, it’s no wonder Northampton is a popular place to live.

But while some desirable locations may be beyond many people’s price range, where are the best budgets in town?

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 12 cheapest streets in Northampton for house hunters.

1 . St Andrew's Street - £47,125 The cheapest street in Northampton is named as St Andrew's Street, where properties have sold for an average of £47,125 Photo: NA Photo Sales

2 . Chester House, Gallfield Court - £57,700 In second place is Chester House, Gallfield Court, where properties have sold for an average of £57,700 Photo: NA Photo Sales

3 . Kingsthorpe House, Hinton Road - £79,500 In third place is Kingsthorpe House, Hinton Road, with an average sales price of £79,500 Photo: NA Photo Sales

4 . Whiting Court, Moulton - £79,748 In fourth position is Whiting Court, Moulton, with an average sale of £79,748 Photo: NA Photo Sales