Revamp of East Carlton Park cafe underway soon

Planning permission has been granted to revamp East Carlton Park cafe.

The eaterie that sits within the former coach house and stables of one of Corby Council’s most historic assets will be given a refurbishment over the coming months and see a new modern fit-out.

The front of the popular cafe will be changed to include bi-fold doors and modern shutters and an additional seating area added.

There will also be gas central heating installed along, with a new log burner and a new resin surface laid at the front.

The work is being done as part of a £5m capital spend programme being undertaken by the council to upgrade a number of its public facilities.

The plans were agreed unanimously by Corby councillors with councillor Judy Caine saying the plans were ‘excellent and long overdue.”

Also at the planning meeting, the permission was granted to upgrade the first and second-floor windows at the council’s Deene House offices to UPVC.

Two separate planning applications to change former footpaths into gardens at 42 Dresden Close and 53 Willow Brook Road were also approved along with permission to change public amenity land ay 15 Gamston Walk into a vehicle access space. This permission is personal and will end when the present disabled tenant leaves the property.