Renovated restaurant will bring 'cosmopolitan London to Rothwell'

A £150,000 renovation will bring the big city to a Rothwell restaurant when it reopens on Friday (May 24).

The Old Bakehouse at 19 Market Hill has had a revamp courtesy of former Nuneaton Borough FC owner Lee Thorn, who took on the project before Christmas.

A sneak peek at the Gin Palace cocktail bar

"I'm local and I always knew how good the food was and how beautiful it was," said Mr Thorn, who has hired previous head chefs Suzanne McDaid and Kyriacos Paphitis.

"Being the type of person who enjoys a la carte food, nice wine and a cocktail I took it on.

"It's the same menu, same food type, same wine list but we have added some extras."

Those extras include al fresco dining in the courtyard, Neapolitan style pizza cooked in a wood fire oven, tapas and a seasonal a la carte menu.

Italian art features on the walls

The adjacent Gin Palace cocktail bar has already relaunched and the restaurant will open on Friday, May 24.

The restaurant will hold 90 covers and serve Mediterranean food.

"It's like cosmopolitan London in Rothwell and coupled with a la carte dining," said Mr Thorn.

"I have changed how it was before because previously there was no food offering in the courtyard but now there's an al fresco menu."

He added: "It’s all about the food. We don’t count how many calories are in a dish but we will spend a lot of time trying to get the best out of the ingredients.

"For head chef Suzanne, it’s all about creating dishes that put a smile on your face served by a team with a smile on theirs.

"Unfussy, clean and simple dishes all prepared entirely from fresh local produce is what you may expect.

"Our restaurant provides truly fantastic food, cooked exceptionally well and priced affordably to ensure everyone can enjoy our delicious dishes cooked with enthusiasm.

"Our staff source virtually all of the ingredients locally."