Relive Rod Stewart in Milton Keynes with 30 of the best pictures from packed gig

Following Take That's spectacular show recently, Stewart, who has been rocking for more than 50 years was in fine voice as he was supported by Johnny Mac And The Faithful. Thousands were there from across Milton Keynes and beyond and we have captured it all on camera. If you missed out then here is your chance to see the action from the concert. And if you were there then relive the momentous occasion with our picture gallery of images from Jane Russell.

Rod Stewart performing in MK where he was supported by Johnny Mac And The Faithful. Pictures by Jane Russell. jpimedia Buy a Photo

