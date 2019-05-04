Record visitor levels at Kettering’s museum and art gallery

Almost 40,000 people visited Kettering’s museum and art gallery in the past 12 months.

The combined visitor figure of 38,837 is the highest ever recorded with the art gallery’s total (19,940) the biggest in the past 15 years.

Last summer’s gallery exhibition of Alice In Wonderland etchings was a hit and the current ‘Prints Charming’ exhibition has also proved popular alongside a regular programme of film nights, lunchtime talks and art workshops.

The Manor House Museum saw a nine-year high, booming to 18,897 visitors.

‘Local Treasures: The British Museum comes to Kettering’ was a major contributor to the increase with visitor numbers up by 30 per cent compared to the same months, September to January, the previous year.

The exhibition featured loans from the British Museum including the world-class Desborough Mirror and Desborough Necklace - the first time they had returned to the borough since being discovered in Desborough during the 19th Century.

Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “I am thrilled to hear that almost 40,000 visitors have been able to enjoy the cultural offer on their doorstep in Kettering.

“These numbers highlight the quality of the programmes, projects and exhibitions on offer throughout the year at Kettering Mseum and Art Gallery.”

It’s hoped a series of new exhibitions and events will help build on the success this year.

From May, the museum will host a brand new ‘Out to Play’ exhibition with local author Ian Addis, looking at the history of parks and outdoor spaces across Kettering.

And in January 2020, the gallery will receive a number of loans from the Tate for ‘2020 Vision: a Contemporary View’.

These loans will complement contemporary artists from the permanent collection and will be the first time the gallery has had loans from the Tate.

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council,

said:

“We are delighted to see more and more people visiting these key cultural venues in Kettering and we are anticipating another productive year ahead.

“With the museum hosting world class treasures from the British Museum last year, plans for the gallery to borrow from the Tate in January, and the regular local history, art and family fun activities, we really are proud of the variety offered by Kettering Museum and Art Gallery.”