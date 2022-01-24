Library Plus has won an award.

LibraryPlus, a service that runs libraries across Northamptonshire, has been awarded a national ward for its ‘For the Love of Books’ challenge that aimed to boost reading across the county.

The marketing excellence award came from the Chartered Institute of Libraries and Information Professionals (CILIP), which recognises and celebrates successful marketing and promotional campaigns from libraries of all sizes and sectors across the country.

The firm's award came after running what it called the 'hugely successful' ‘For the Love of Books’ challenge which ran in 2019 and 2020. The challenge, which was delivered in libraries and on social media, proved a hit with more than 1,000 people taking part.

It was open to residents from across Northamptonshire, challenging the public to read 25 books over 12 months and included a series of mini challenges for those who wanted to stretch themselves further.

The Judges from CILIP commended LibraryPlus for the campaign’s clear aims and objectives and for their responsiveness to changing situations.

They also praised the service for producing high-quality marketing materials to support the campaign. The logo, which was integral to the brand, was designed by a local graphic designer who received business support from the Business & IP Centre Northamptonshire.

Following its initial success, the team behind the campaign decided to run it again in 2021 but this time it was accompanied by a ‘For the Love of Books’ podcast series.

Councillor Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for housing, culture and leisure, said: “We live in a digital age where fewer people are taking the time to experience the joy of settling down with a good book.

“This campaign’s success demonstrates that it is possible to attract people back to reading. It’s also important to remember that there are more options now than ever before for anyone wishing to immerse themselves in literature.

"Not only can you pick up a physical book at one of our libraries, you can also download a digital or audio version, so hopefully we’ll get even more people involved with this fantastic scheme."

Councillor Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, added: “This is great news, it is wonderful to see that the campaign has been officially recognised and the team have received this national award.

"Following this award and the project’s success in 2021, we hope the campaign will continue to grow and encourage more people across Northamptonshire, from young children through to older generations, to get involved and reading."

LibraryPlus will be running the ‘For the Love of Books’ challenge and podcast again so keep an eye out for details in your local library.

The team also run a ‘For the Love of Books’ digital book club which introduces a new book each month to participants. Find out more here For the Love of Books Facebook Page.