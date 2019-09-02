Raunds Enterprise Centre taking shape

A new Enterprise Centre in Raunds is beginning to take shape, with the steel frame to the £8m building now complete.

The development, which East Northamptonshire Council says is "one of the most ambitious" it has ever delivered, is set to open in spring 2020.

Work is under way to create an Enterprise Centre at Warth Park in Raunds

Along with office units and space for start-up businesses, the centre in Warth park will also offer virtual office support, meeting spaces and shared office services. There are hopes the centre will provide a space to create up to 785 jobs in the first 10 years.

The council said earlier this year that it would spend £5m of its reserves to build the centre and borrow £3m to pay for the rest of the costs.

It has received just under £1.7m from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), with the Enterprise Centre forming part of the council's economic plan for job creation and business growth.

The completion of the first major stage of the development was marked by the signing of the last steel by those who have been involved with the delivery of the project.

Those who have had a role in the delivery of the venture signed the last steel frame of the 8m facility

Representatives from the council, SEMLEP and ASHE construction added their names to the steel on Friday (August 30).

Council leader Cllr Steven North said: “This project is one of the most ambitious developments we have delivered as a council and it is great to cement the hard work of all those involved by signing the last steel frame of the centre.

“We look forward to working with our partners towards opening the facility which will provide businesses with a first step on the ladder to their success.”

Chief executive of SEMLEP, Hilary Chipping, added: “SEMLEP is dedicated to creating attractive, well-designed places where people want to live and work today, that also meet the needs of generations to come. This Enterprise Centre will provide a key location for East Northamptonshire businesses to thrive, interact, collaborate and succeed.”

For more details visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/ecen.