Rare Beatles album found in Desborough sells for more than £2,000

A rare first pressing of the Beatles’ first album uncovered in Desborough by an auctioneer sold for four times its estimate.

Auctioneer Will Gilding discovered the 1963 Please Please Me vinyl at Marlow House after looking at items left in a storage barn for a more than a decade.

Experts confirmed it was one of the earliest copies produced and it was expected to be sold for between £400 and £600 at a music memorabilia and vinyl auction at Gilding's Auctioneers in Market Harborough.

But after a tense few minutes it eventually went under the hammer for £2,200 and was sold to a mystery online buyer.

Proceeds of the album's sale will go to the Vine Community Trust which operates Marlow House.

Marlow House trustee Pamela Goodman said: "We are is eternally grateful to Gildings for taking the time to come out to Marlow House and also for their excellent marketing leading to the result that was reached.

"It costs in the region of £300,000 a year to run Marlow House and donations are a lifeline.

"We raise about 78 per cent of our necessary finances through the efforts of our marvellous volunteers and the voluntary fundraiser.

"Anyone who would be interested in helping out at Marlow House should call 01536 762329 and speak to the manager, Amanda Green."