Raid on illegal Northampton HMO finds business housing 17 employees in appalling conditions

Police and council officials shut down an illegal HMO site in Northampton after finding a large number of people living in appalling conditions.

Officers discovered 17 adults living illegally in outhouses and caravans during the swoop on an area of land close to the A45 at East Hunsbury.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman later confirmed the accommodation was being used by a business to house their employees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police shut down the HMO site after finding people living in appalling conditions

On arrival at the site, they found 17 adults living in a number of outhouses and caravans.

PC Gaby Elliott, from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I was called to a suspicious vehicle that linked to an address where we thought modern slavery and human trafficking was happening.

“After ensuring the safety of the occupants, we shut down all of the buildings with emergency prohibition orders.

"We’ve spoken to the person who is head of the company and they are aware they are not allowed to operate from there any more.

Officers found 17 employees of a business being housed in outhouses and caravans

“There were lots of partner agencies involved.

"It’s important to work together as we all have different powers. The more we work together, the better the outcome we have, like today.”

Two men were arrested during the operation on Thursday (December 2), but in connection with separate investigations elsewhere in the UK.

HMO stands for ‘House in Multiple Occupation’ and usually refers to houses or flats shared by several different tenants who rent rooms and the property’s communal space on an individual basis. All HMOs require a local authority licence.

Cllr Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Housing, added: “We’re proud of the partnership work our Housing Enforcement Team does with partners, particularly Northamptonshire Police.

“This enables us to target the worst properties and ensure people who are operating poor quality accommodation are held to account.

“Nobody should have to live in the conditions we found during our operation last week and we will continue to take action to ensure we protect people’s right not to live in squalor.”

West Northamptonshire Council has, however, faced calls to clamp down on illegal HMOs in the town.

Labour Councillor Danielle Stone claimed last month there are around 800 HMOs on a council list to be investigated.

She said: "We have got too many illegal HMOs. 800 properties are on a list to be investigated. This is all being reported to them by residents.