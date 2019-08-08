Quiz night raises funds for Kettering Street Pastors

Almost 100 people took part in a quiz night to raise money for Kettering Street Pastors.

The event on Friday (August 2) at the Royal Hotel raised just under £600 for the group of volunteers, who give up their time to aid those out on the town.

In an event led by the Kettering Town Centre Partnership (KTCP), just under 90 people were in attendance for the night’s entertainment which was organised by Shire Sounds radio, a new community radio station in Kettering.

KTCP chairman Simon Cox said: “I would like to thank everyone who came along for a great night and thank everyone who played their part in making the event the success that it was.

"I cannot thank Raj Punni from the Royal Hotel and Elaine Johnson, organiser of the raffle, enough for their support.

"It was a pleasure to be able to thank our hard working street pastor team in the town centre with this fundraising quiz and we look forward to organising another in the future to help support their running costs.”