Questions invited for health group's annual general meeting

Anyone interested in the planning of the local health service can watch the live-stream of an annual general meeting being held by a public health body this week.

NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS Nene Clinical Commissioning Group are holding their annual general meeting on Thursday, September 5 at Kettering Conference Centre, with members of the public invited to attend in person or watch it online.

Toby Sanders, joint chief executive of the Northamptonshire CCGs, said: “The annual general meeting is an important opportunity for local people to find out more about the work of Clinical Commissioning Groups and how we plan and fund health services on their behalf.

"You will also be able to hear about how NHS organisations, including Corby CCG and Nene CCG, are working more closely together to improve local health services in the county as well about our plans for the future.

“If you have an interest in your local NHS or just have a question you would like answered, I would encourage you to come along and meet us. We are also live streaming the event for the first time this year to enable as many people as possible to be able to join us. A recording of the event will also be available to watch on our websites after the events.”

People attending the event will also be able to find out more about local services, make their views heard on services and hear presentations.

The annual reports and accounts for 2018/19 will also be presented at the meeting.

Questions are invited from the public ahead of the meeting. Anyone submitting a question is asked to indicate if they would prefer their name not to be read out. Those attending the event will also have the opportunity to ask a question by hanging it on the 'question tree' or asking the panel.

Questions should be submitted by emailing Involvement.nene@nhs.net or calling 01604 651155.

Anyone wishing to join the live stream should log onto YouTube and search for Northamptonshire CCGs. The presentations will be live streamed from approximately 5.10pm.