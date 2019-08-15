Puppy dumped in microwave box near Wellingborough

A puppy just a few weeks old was left in a cardboard box outside an animal rescue charity overnight.

Emma Townsend, assistant manager at Animals in Need in Little Irchester, arrived at the charity at about 6.30am this morning (Thursday) and noticed a microwave box left outside the gate.

Emma with August, who was abandoned outside Animals in Need.

But when she opened it she found a brindle sighthound puppy, badly infected and with sarcoptic mange, inside.

Animals in Need manager Annie Marriott said: "We thought someone had left us a microwave as we quite often get people leaving us things.

"In 12 years we've only had people leave animals on our doorstep a handful of times but only last week, when we rescued a swan at Wicksteed Park, we said it hadn't happened for a while."

The puppy, estimated to be five or six weeks old, was taken straight to see a vet for a skin scrape because of his skin disease.

August was badly infected.

He has been named August after a supporter of the voluntary organisation donated £50 towards the vets' bill if they did so.

August has been quiet today but fortunately he has a strong heart and will be okay after treatment.

Annie said she was worried about the rest of the litter because of the infection and urged anyone who was struggling with a pet to contact them.

She said: "It's really frustrating, they only have to come and give the animal to us.

The box outside the animal rescue charity's gate.

"That's what we are here for, we aren't going to turn them away.

"In a warped sort of way they had their best interests at heart but at least we found him."

He will be treated in four weeks before being treated again four weeks after that.

And then, after being vaccinated, August could be re-homed.