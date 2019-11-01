The event was the fourth annual Light the Tower evening

Pumpkins light up Burton Latimer fire station drill tower

Hundreds turned out to see a fire station's drill tower glowing with the light of pumpkins donated by local people.

The Light the Tower event has become a tradition for Burton Latimer fire station after it was started there four years ago. It has now spread to other stations around the country as far as Norfolk and Devon. This year there were 130 pumpkins and the event raised £5,235.40 after an incredible £5,000 donation from a member of the public. All the proceeds raised go to the Firefighters' Charity.

One young rabbit brought her pumpkin to last nights event

1. Face paint!

Local families brought along their carved pumpkins with prizes for the best

2. Wrapped-up warm

Dozens of pumpkins are lit by firefighters

3. Lighting the pumpkins

One young participant with his pumpkin

4. Say cheese

