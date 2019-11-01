Pumpkins light up Burton Latimer fire station drill tower
Hundreds turned out to see a fire station's drill tower glowing with the light of pumpkins donated by local people.
The Light the Tower event has become a tradition for Burton Latimer fire station after it was started there four years ago. It has now spread to other stations around the country as far as Norfolk and Devon. This year there were 130 pumpkins and the event raised £5,235.40 after an incredible £5,000 donation from a member of the public. All the proceeds raised go to the Firefighters' Charity.
1. Face paint!
One young rabbit brought her pumpkin to last nights event