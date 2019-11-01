Pumpkins light up Burton Latimer fire station drill tower

The Light the Tower event has become a tradition for Burton Latimer fire station after it was started there four years ago. It has now spread to other stations around the country as far as Norfolk and Devon. This year there were 130 pumpkins and the event raised £5,235.40 after an incredible £5,000 donation from a member of the public. All the proceeds raised go to the Firefighters' Charity.

