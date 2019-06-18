Pubs in Kettering and Wellingborough are pouring their support into community projects

Generous pubs in the Kettering and Wellingborough area are doing more than just pulling pints -- they are pulling behind their communities.

Three pubs in the Kettering area, one in Wellingborough and another in Irthlingborough are all taking part in the national campaign to give back to community groups and good causes.

Charities, clubs, associations, schools or sports clubs in north Northamptonshire are being urged to apply to their local before Saturday, July 13, to be in with a chance of grabbing a grant.

It is part of the ‘Your Pub Can’ scheme in which watering holes have partnered with the Carling brewery.

The pubs taking part are The Piper in Windmill Avenue, Kettering, The Overstone Arms in Stringer's Hill, Pytchley, The Stirrup Cup in Woodland Avenue, Barton Seagrave, The Queens Head in Broad Green, Wellingborough, and Oliver Twist in High Street, Irthlingborough.

All the pubs have accessed funding which not-for-profit groups and projects can apply for online, while nominations can also be made by individuals.

It could be anything from revamping a community centre and fixing the facilities of an amateur sports team to maintaining a park or providing a service to support vulnerable members of society.

Anyone nominating has to select an eligible pub in its community during the online process.

The campaign is being led by Ei Publican Partnerships and is part of Carling’s multi-million-pound investment in regional projects across the UK.

Nick Light, the managing director of Ei, said: "We’ve partnered with Molson Coors and Carling so that our network of thousands of pubs can sign-up to help support projects that hugely benefit local communities.

“From tidying up green spaces to building sport and recreational facilities, there are so many good causes out there that work tirelessly to improve the communities we live in and they deserve to be supported.

"We want our pubs to help ensure that community projects get the investment they need to continue with their efforts."

For more information or to nominate, visit the website https://great-british-pubs.co.uk/campaign/carling-yourpubcan/

To find other pubs in the wider county, people can use the pub finder tool at www.yourpubcan.com

Ei Publican Partnerships is the leased and tenanted division of UK pub company Ei Group, which was founded in 1991 and has some 4,600 properties across England and Wales.