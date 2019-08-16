Pubs across Corby urged to sign up to life-saving scheme

Licensed premises in Corby are being given a helping hand to install live-saving defibrillators by a successful local charity.

The Charity Pot, run by Cliff Morton from the Viking Club, raises thousands every year for local causes. They are known for their annual Santa Walk that helps boost coffers every Christmas.

Now Cliff is hoping to help raise money to get defibrillators in as many pubs in Corby as he can.

The Charity Pot will supply advertising materials and signed memorabilia to landlords free of charge so that the pubs can raise £1,000 towards the cost of a defibrillator. The Charity Pot then makes up any shortfall and arranges the fitting of the machines which can deliver a life-saving electric shock to the heart of someone in cardiac arrest.

Pubwatch Chairman Mick Willey launched the scheme last week. He said he hopes that all 28 member premises will sign-up so that most of Corby's pubs and clubs will have a defibrillator installed.

So far, pubs that have signed up include the Shire Horse, Everard Arms, Viking Club, Knights Lodge, Cons Club, the Grampian and Harpers Brook.