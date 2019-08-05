Pub's family fun day to raise cash for children's ward

A pub in Kettering is holding a family fun day to raise money for a critical care hospital bed for a children's ward.

As part of its annual cider festival, the Warren pub is holding a charity event on Saturday, August 24, which will include children's games, stalls, a barbecue, a sweet van and a DJ playing from 12 noon until midnight.

It is the main event in a month-long fundraising campaign after the Stamford Road pub decided to support Kettering General Hospital's bid to raise £7,000 to pay for the special critical care bed for its Skylark ward.

Staff are aiming to raise the final £4,000 that is needed to buy the bed after setting an initial target of £2,000, with each employee coming up with a fundraising idea.

Manager Callum King will be doing a skydive in October and will also brave a 'slime the manager' contest later this month.

He said: "It's a lot of fundraising but it's definitely achievable. We've got a really good group of locals who are excited about getting involved."