Psychic night for two Corby charities

Two clairvoyant mediums are putting on an event to raise cash for two Corby charitable organisations.

Dennis Binks and Sue Mock Oliver are offering up their services for the fundraising evening at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel in Rockingham Road, Corby.

All proceeds will go to homeless charity Corby Rise and disabled children’s charity Maplefields Circle of Friends.

The event takes place on Thursday, May 30 at 7pm. Tickets, from the former TA building in Elizabeth Street, are priced at £6 and include a ticket for entry into the raffle.